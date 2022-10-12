But for Buhari, Nigeria would have been a failed State — Omo-Agege’s aide





.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPECIAL Adviser to the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate on Special Duties, Mr Godwin Anaughe, Tuesday, said if not for the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria would have been a failed State in totality like Venezuela, the way PDP was going.

Anaughe in an interview with the Vanguard, said; “the economy was in a free fall due to falling crude oil prices when President Buhari took over the office in May 2015. It eventually went into recession in the second quarter of 2016 due to falling crude oil prices and renewed restiveness in the Niger Delta, as the falling annual real GDP growth that began in 2013 spiraled into negative territory.

“Buhari stopped the slide into depression in the second quarter of 2018, after five consecutive quarters of negative growth and put the economy on the path to recovery.

“Unfortunately, again in 2019, Nigeria slided into its worst economic recession in over three decades, with a contraction of…





