Lagos to become Africa’s model mega city by 2052 – Sanwo-Olu





Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says a plan is on to make Lagos Africa’s model mega city by 2052.

Sanwo-Olu said this on Tuesday, during the 9th edition of Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit, held at Victoria Island.

He said that the government had made concerted efforts towards the conceptualisation and development of a comprehensive 30-year plan.

According to him, the Lagos State Development Plan 2052 has the ambition of transforming Lagos into Africa’s Model Mega City.

”The Lagos State Development Plan 2052 is built around four strategic pillars – Thriving Economy, Human-centric City, Modern Infrastructure and Effective Governance.

”This plan focuses on 20 strategic areas that will drive this ambition.

”This long-term development plan has been meticulously devised to accommodate the best of all existing and prior high-level policy documents, transformation plans and development policies, including the THEMES Agenda.

”In line with the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper