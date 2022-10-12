Nigeria reclaims 31 stolen Benin Bronze artifacts from U.S. museums





The Nigerian government on Tuesday reclaimed 31 stolen Benin Bronze models from three U.S. Museums after 125 years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 29 Benin Bronze artifacts were returned by the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art, one from the National Gallery of Art, and another from the Rhode Island School of Design Museum.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Prof. Abba Tijjani, Director General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments witnessed the transfer of the artifacts.

The representative of the Oba of Benin, his brother, Aghatise Erediauwa also witnessed the historic repatriation ceremony at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.

In his remarks, Lai Mohammed said the bronze works were intrinsic to the culture that produced them and that a people ought not be denied the works of their forebears.

“It is in light of this that we are delighted with today’s repatriation of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper