Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hits back at criticism from Aubameyang





By Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reacted to criticism from former captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, stressing that the current Arsenal’s dressing room is the best he has been in.

The Spanish manager insisted that his current squad is more hardworking than in previous years.

Aubameyang left the Emirates stadium for Barcelona in controversial circumstances after a fall-out with Arteta over disciplinary issues.

He, however, returned to England after a six months stint at the Camp Nou, signing for Chelsea.

A video emerged recently of the Gabonese International slamming Arteta over his management skills.

“To manage big characters or big players, he (Arteta) can’t deal with it. He (Arteta) needs some young players, they don’t say anything, they listen,” Aubameyang was recorded as saying in an interview with A Jewellers.

Arteta was asked about Aubameyang’s comments on the eve of Arsenal’s Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt.

‘People are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper