Atiku’s campaign has disoriented Tinubu — PDP 





Tinubu and Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has become disoriented by the PDP’s Abubakar Atiku’s presidential campaign flag-off in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, on Monday.

The PDP said APC presidential candidate was dazed by the “popularity” of the PDP flag bearer, Atiku.

The main opposition party made this assertion in a statement signed by the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The PDP also claimed that Tinubu is not eligible to contest elections.

His words, “Nigerians were again appalled and sickened by the lack of depth being exhibited by the presidential candidate of the tottering All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as reflected in his recent utterances against other political parties.

“While Asiwaju Tinubu has proven to Nigerians that he is incapable of serious presidential discourse, it is nevertheless…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper