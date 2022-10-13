NAFDAC raises alarm over impersonation of Director General





.

… Says killer cough syrups not registered by Agency

By Chioma Obinna

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, on Tuesday, raised the alarm over the activities of some impostors and fraudulent individuals who posed as the Director General of the Agency, Prof Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye via her social media accounts, Facebook and Linkedin.

The agency also disclosed that killer cough syrups currently being distributed in the Gambia have not been registered by NAFDAC.

Addressing a press briefing on the issues, the Director General of the Agency, Prof Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye claimed that the impostors are asking for money in exchange for employment and other favours.

Advising Nigerians to be wary of such individuals, she said: “NAFDAC does not demand gratification of any sort before carrying out its statutory duties.

“This is a security breach. NAFDAC and the Director General will never request for gratification to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper