NDLEA seizes 179.102 kilogrammes of illicit drugs in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ebonyi Command, yesterday said it seized 179.102 kilogrammes of different illicit drugs between January and September 2022 in the state.

Disclosing this to Journalists in Abakaliki, the State Commander, Mr Iyke Uche added that the seizures were made in various locations, including rural communities.

Uche explained that the confiscated drugs include: cannabis Sativa, tramadol, Flunitrazepam, Tramadol, Methamphetamine, popularly known as “Mkpurummiri, and other illicit substances.

He said that a total of convicted suspects were 27 within the period under review.

The Commander who decried the abuses among persons in the state noted that such dangerous substances could harm the health of the user.

“We have recorded tremendous successes from January to September; we have seized over 179.102 kilogrammes of different illicit drugs from dealers.

"Though, Ebonyi is not a drug producing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper