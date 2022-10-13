Nigerians have no business running out of the country — Agbaje





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Group Chief Executive Officer, of Guarantee Holding Company, Dr Segun Agbaje has disclosed that Nigerians have no business running out of the country (Japa) as opportunities abound to achieve success.

Fielding questions from journalists after delivering the 2022 Redeemer’s University Convocation lecture titled; “Digital Innovation Leadership: Opportunities for National Reset and Employment Generation”, at the University auditorium, Ede, Osun state, on Wednesday, he disclosed that Nigerians have better chance to succeed in the country than any other place in the world.

His words; “There are opportunities everywhere in Nigeria, I have been here for 32 years, I built my career I think these opportunities still exist and just like I said in my talk if you’re a Nigerian then you are an African I don’t think there is better place to build a future then here where you have over 200 million people, who are your people, who you don’t have to over…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper