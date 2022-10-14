ASUU directs member to resume work today





The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has directed its members to resume all services hitherto withdrawn with effect from 12:01 on Friday.

The ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, President said this in a statement issued at the end of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) emergency meeting on Friday in Abuja.

Osodeke said the meeting was called to review the developments since the union declared an indefinite strike action on Aug. 29.

He also said that for the avoidance of doubt, the issues include of funding for revitalisation of public universities, earned academic allowances, proliferation of public Universities, visitation panels/release of white papers.

He added that others are the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as a broad spectrum software to stop illegality and provide for an alternative payment platform in the university system and renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement.

According to ASUU president, NEC…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper