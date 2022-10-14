Chimamanda Adichie’s guilt and the great story teller





BY EKANPOU ENEWARIDIDEKE

THE proverbially universal truth remains that it takes one brave act for alligator to cut itself open one day for a targeted daring task. Allergic to the pains of a fruitless journey I must reveal quite early like the persona in Wole Soyinka’s “Telephone Conversation” that I am ‘Chimamandaic’ today.

Chimamandaic, I would like to tell you what Adichie heartlessly did to Timiebi; how she dismantled her (Timiebi’s) dignity without a twinge of conscience and became a violator of the question of the danger of a single story. From Adichie the world was alerted to the danger of a single story and from the same Adichie the world has suffered a desecration of the respectable principle of storytelling in which all the diverse sides of the story are ideally recognised.

There is a presumption! This presumption journeys around Adichie. For years I had lived with this presumption. Whether or not I should send this presumption on retirement now that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper