Drink-Driving: Guinness partners LASDRI to train instructors, operators





By Willie Samson

GUINNESS Nigeria Plc. has partnered with the Lagos State Drivers Institute, LASDRI, on Train-The-Trainer session for public and private driving instructors and operators as part of its safe driving advocacy under the Wrong Side of the Road, WSOTR, initiative in Lagos.

The Wrong Side of the Road e-learning module which uses story-telling techniques was presented at the workshop to over 100 participants. The module, an initiative by Guinness Nigeria Plc’s parent company, Diageo, in partnership with United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), delivers an educational experience that helps people understand the effects, and impact of drink driving.

Speaking at the session, Guinness Nigeria Plc Corporate Relations Director, Rotimi Odusola, noted that Guinness Nigeria upholds the importance of ensuring responsible consumption of alcohol while emphasizing that drivers should not consume alcohol while driving.

“We support the agenda of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper