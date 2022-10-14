El-Clasico: Barcelona to honour rapper Drake with special shirt against Real Madrid





By Efosa Taiwo

Barcelona will celebrate rapper Drake for becoming the first artist to surpass 50 billion streams on Spotify by wearing a special shirt against Real Madrid on Sunday.

Spotify who are sponsors of the La Liga giants would have their logo replaced with the OVO owl logo of the Canadian rapper when the Blaugrana travel to the Bernabeu to face Real.

The initiative is is part of Barcelona and Spotify’s deliberate motive to “bring football and music together”.

Reacting to it, Drake to his Instagram account to post a picture of him posing with the shirt with the caption, “This doesn’t feel real but it is,” 35-year-old Drake said on

Barcelona will wear the special shirts with the four-time Grammy Award winner’s brand logo during…





