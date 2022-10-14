LCCI recommends alternative deficit financing window





By Yinka Kolawole

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has recommended the option of equity financing to tackle the nation’s budget deficit instead of embarking on unending borrowing spree.

President, LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, who gave the charge in Lagos, yesterday, at the Chamber’s fourth quarterly media briefing on the state of the economy, also called for the trimming down of tax and duty waivers, and blockage of revenue leakages.

Speaking to the media in Lagos yesterday on the state of the economy the LCCI boss stated: “Our approach should not be to continue issuing only debt, especially with the increasingly unbearable burden of interest payments that exposes our fiscal vulnerability. Massive equity financing is the choice we should all urge the federal government to consider now. Nigeria should henceforth use equity financing as an exclusive way of funding budget deficits.

“We do not have to make huge interest payments if we embrace…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper