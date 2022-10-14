Review: Blaqbonez’s parodic creativity in ‘Back in Uni’ video unprecedented





By Adegboyega Adeleye

Sensational rapper, Emeka Akumefule ‘Blaqbonez’ released a groundbreaking creative work of art, wherein he humorously mirrored a plethora of Afrobeats superstars in his co-directed visuals for new single ‘Back In Uni’ featuring international music producer JAE5.

The 26-year-old makes his directorial debut as a co-director alongside Perliks.

Blaqbonez who is renowned for his humorous personality shows his amazing skills once again in the creative video by mirroring musical characters.

In a comical way, he mimics Wizkid in ‘Bad To Me’, Ruger in ‘Girlfriend, Ayra Starr in ‘Rush’, Asake’s famous church scene in Bandana as well as Oxlade’s KULOSA performance, Burna Boy, Portable, BNXN, and skit-maker, Cater Efe.

The video opens up with a scene where Blaqbonez gatecrashes the wedding party of an ex-girlfriend from the university before the creative parody of mirroring personalities of different artists.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper