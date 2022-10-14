Security Council backs Malami on Nnamdi Kanu





–Directs NSA, SGF to investigate oil theft in Niger Delta

–Denies military involvement in implicating IPOB members

—Orders reopening of Obajana Cement factory

The National Security Council on Friday threw its weight on the position of the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, that the Appeal Court judgement on the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was not an acquittal.

It also said that the issue of political solution on the IPOB leader’s judgement was not discussed at the meeting and that any political soluttion to the matter would be within the context of law.

The council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja said Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had only been discharged by the Appeal Court and that the government will explore necessary actions available to it to press on with the matter.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the…





