Technology ‘ll drive next Enugu Govt — Mbah, PDP candidate





.

By Anayo Okoli, Dennis Agbo & Chinedu Adonu

The 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu state, Mr. Peter Mba has said that most of his programmes will be technologically driven if he wins the election.

Such programmes, he enumerated, include provision of adequate portable water, lands adminstration, security, industrialization, Agriculture and jobs creation.

Mbah made the disclosure in a press conference, sequel to unvieling of his manifesto, in Enugu, on Thursday.

He used the forum to dispel the rumour that we was under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Intelligence, FBI, or any anti-Corruption agency, stating that he has a clean slate.

On how he hopes to improve the infrastructure of the state, he said he would increase the water production in the state, resolve electricity bottlenecks in the water supply process and replace reticulation lines in the downstream supply, while boreholes will be sunk in rural…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper