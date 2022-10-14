Trust issue between govt, ASUU hampering varsity education progress, say VCs





By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

VICE chancellors of the nation’s public universities have identified trust issues as being responsible for the incessant disagreements between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, resulting in crises.

To this end,they have vowed to end the ugly trends through their collective interventions.

The vice-chancellors, operating under the aegis of the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, CVCNU, spoke in Abuja, yesterday.

The group said it was its desire to end the constant crises between the government and ASUU.

Speaking to newsmen during a briefing in Abuja to mark the celebration of 60 years of Leadership in Nigerian Universities, the Secretary General of the CVCNU, Prof. Yakubu Aboki Ochefu, insisted that the group was determined to end the disagreement between the government and ASUU, resulting in seamless ancademic activities in public universities across the country.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper