UK PM Truss sacks Kwarteng, appoints ex-health secretary as chancellor





UK Prime Minister Liz Truss

By Biodun Busari

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as the finance minister on Friday following his public revolt among Members of Parliament (MPs) over his economic plan that reportedly unleashed chaos in the country’s economy.

Sky News reported that Kwarteng who was appointed as chancellor by Truss 38 days ago has contributed to his own downfall after the mini-budget he presented on 23 September in which he announced £45 billion in unfunded tax cuts.

Former UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng

In his resignation letter to Truss, Kwarteng partly said, “You have asked me to stand aside as your chancellor. I have accepted…in full knowledge that the situation we faced was incredibly difficult, with rising global interest rates and energy prices.”

“It has been an honour to serve as your first chancellor. Your success is this country’s success and I wish you well,” he added.

Meanwhile, the PM has appointed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper