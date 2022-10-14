We’ve not suspended PDP campaigns, says Tambuwal





The Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organization (PCO), Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has

denied speculations that the organization has suspended its campaign.

In a statement signed by his Media aide, Mohammed Bello, Tambuwal was quoted as saying on Thursday that to the contrary, the campaign train “is continuing, by the grace of God on Monday in Kaduna.”

Tambuwual further said he “was amazed and taken aback last night when I saw on social media and on very many platforms that we’ve called off our campaign.

“That is far from the truth. In fact, it is fake news. People are looking forward to our coming to states, capitals and villages because PDP is the party to beat in 2023.

“Other parties are afraid because they have not started (their campaigns). None of them have composed their campaign councils, not to even talk of starting.

“They are trying to throw spammer at our works,” the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper