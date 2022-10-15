After selling his aircraft hanger, Balami joins Okupe, others to lead Obi-Datti campaign council





.

Labour Party, on Wednesday, unveiled its campaign council, giving management and various positions to individuals it claimed were capable would ensure that a new Nigeria emerges in 2023.

Prominent among those to lead the management team of the campaign council was a former TUC spokesperson, Comrade Isaac Balami. He emerged as the Deputy Campaign Manager 1.

Balami, a former president of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers had recently dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, and moved to the Labour Party in solidarity with the Obi-Datti movement. During his official declaration for the Obi-dient movement, Balami announced that he had sacrificed his aircraft hanger worth billions of naira for the sake of rescuing Nigeria.

On Wednesday, the Labour Party unveiled its management team for the 2023 election with Doyin Okupe emerging as the Director General of the Council. Mr Oseloka Obaze made the list as the Deputy Director General, Alhaji Yusuf…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper