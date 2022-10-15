Arise Walk for Life to promote preventive health — Siju Iluyomade





By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Ex-Eagles Star, Daniel Amokachi, alongside others are set to feature in a football match, as part of this year’s Arise Walk for Life activities.

Billed to hold at Onikan Stadium on October 14, the match will feature ex-internationals

who has put Nigeria on the world map, Kanu Nwankwo, Austin Eguaveon, Waidi Akanni, Austin Okocha, Daniel Amokachi and Uche Okechukwu among others?

Meanwhile, the event this year also witnessed a Golf tournament where over a hundred professional golfers participated at the Ikoyi Club 1938, to create more awareness about how golf also supports good health and elongates life.

According to its convener, Dr Siju Iluyomade, the primary goal of organizing the annual event is for the health benefit of all participants. During a briefing in Lagos, she said this year’s Arise Charity Walk would be happening in clusters as usual, across different countries of the world, including Nigeria (Lagos), Canada, USA, United…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper