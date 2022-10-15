CBN in massive e-Naira drive among Okada, Keke NAPEP operators





…Introduces 5% subsidy for Keke riders, customers

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has commenced a massive e-Naira drive among motorcycle and tricycle operators, across the country, in a push to expand the subscription base of the apex bank’s digital currency.

The Director, Information Technology of the bank, Hajiya Rakiya Mohammed, who took the e-Naira enrollment campaign to the tricycle riders at the Galadimawa Roundabout in Abuja, this afternoon, said that the e-Naira was the way to go for both high and low income earners.

The director, who was represented by Dr. Khalipha Nuhu, an Information Technology Officer in the department, told journalists in an interview at the event, “We are here today for the e-Naira adoption drive. E-Naira is the CBN digital currency- the digital equivalent of the Naira we spend on the day-to-day basis. We are here today to promote awareness; to intimate people with this new form of money; get people…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper