FG orders reopening of Obajana cement factory





Obajana cement factory, Kogi state

By Biodun Busari

The National Security Council (NSC) chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the Dangote cement factory in Obajana, Kogi State, be reopened immediately.

The council gave the directive on Friday at a meeting held at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, with his Interior counterpart, Rauf Aregbesola alongside the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, briefed reporters after the meeting.

There has been a tussle over the ownership of the cement plant between the Kogi State Government and the billionaire Aliko Dangote leading to Governor Yahaya Bello shutting the factory.

Aregbesola said an agreement had been reached between Kogi State Government and Dangote Group on the necessity to reopen the cement factory, urging both parties to sheathe their swords and honour the…





