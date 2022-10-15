FLOOD: IHRC decries lost of lives, properties in Nigeria, calls for govt intervention





By Festus Ahon, ABUJA

THE Ambassador at Large and Head of Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria for the International Human Rights Commission, IHRC, Dr. Hezekiah Duru has decried the lost of lives and properties occasioned by the ravaging flood in some parts of Nigeria, urging the Federal and State Governments to come to the aid of victims.

After a participatory and damage assessment aimed to enhance national and global efforts to mitigate flooding effects in Nigeria which took place at Kogi State, Duru in a statement by the Commission’s Editor-in-Chief for African Countries, Mr Fidelis Onakpoma, said; “the 2022 flooding experienced in the country is intense and has been confirmed as Nigeria’s worst flood disaster in a decade, and it is increasingly becoming worse than those of 2012 and 2018.

“I am deeply distressed by the scope of devastation and suffering that has befallen Nigerians by the rising floodwaters which have recorded human and material losses with several homes…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper