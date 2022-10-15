



The cathedral

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE feud between the Holy Ghost Fathers at St Martin of Tours parish, Ihiala in

Anambra State and Nnewi Catholic Diocese has taken a new dimension with the Bishop of the Diocese, Most Reverend Jonas Benson Okoye asking the five resident Holy Ghost Fathers in the parish to step aside. He has already pencilled down his Diocesan priests that would take over the parish.

Giving reasons for the latest development, the Episcopal Vicar of Ozubulu Region, Rev Fr. Hyginus Aghaulo said the amended Canon Law empowers the Bishop to take action when such issues arise.

Aghaulo said: “The Spiritan Fathers claim that the late Archbishop Charles Heerey gave it to them in 1967. That was under 1917 Code, but Canon 6 of 1983 Code abrogated 1917 Code. Unless such a matter was renewed in the 1983 Code, there is nothing they can rely on to insist on being owners of the church.

“The land where the church was built was given to Nnewi Diocese by…





