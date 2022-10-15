I know Nigeria’s challenges, have enough experience to address them- Atiku





Atiku Abubakar

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had said he knows the challenges of Nigeria and has gathered enough experience to address the challenges.

He reiterated that building economic prosperity in Nigeria will be a mirage without unity and national security.

The Wazirin Adamawa assured that if elected president, he will develop Nigeria, build a dynamic economy for prosperity, restore Nigeria’s unity and strengthen the security apparatus.

He spoke at an interactive session organized by the Arewa Joint Committee made up of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF), Jamiyyar Matan Arewa (JMA) Arewa House (Center for Historical Development and Research) and Arewa Research and Documentation Project (ARDP) in Kaduna on Saturday.

