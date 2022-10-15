Mason Greenwood arrested for breaching bail conditions





Manchester United and England striker Mason Greenwood has been arrested by police after allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

Greenwood, 21, has not played for United since January after being bailed following his arrest on suspicion of rape, assault and making threats to kill.

Sources at the club confirmed his arrest on Saturday morning after allegations that he has breached the conditions of his bail by contacting the alleged victim.

United will, however, not making any comment on the matter while the police continue with their investigation.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said in a statement to The Sun : “Greater Manchester Police are aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday 15 October 2022. Enquiries are ongoing at this time.”

Greenwood, who was capped by England in August 2020, is now being held for questioning after being arrested at his Cheshire home.

The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper