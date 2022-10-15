My administration ‘ll achieve double-digit economic growth – Tinubu





– pledges full financial autonomy for judiciary

…says Kaduna people will reap El-Rufai’s economic efforts

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to build a vibrant economy that will achieve a double-digit growth when he becomes Nigeria’s president.

Asiwaju Tinubu said this in his speech at the 7th edition of Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KadInvest 7.0) on Saturday in Kaduna.

The APC presidential flagbearer hailed Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai for raising the bar in attracting investments to the state the same way he did in Lagos over 20 years ago.

“It is a great honour for me to be invited to give a speech on this occasion and it was a great pleasure listening to Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i as he shared with us the vision of how Kaduna State will attract and sustain investments.

“I would like to congratulate Kaduna State on this special occasion of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper