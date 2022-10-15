Nnamdi Kanu: Olisa Metuh writes Attorney General





.

Nigerian Lawyer and politician, Olisa Metuh writes an open letter of appeal to the minister of justice over the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

The signed letter reads;

“I write most respectfully to appeal for the immediate and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu following the judgement of Court of Appeal, Abuja.

“A lot of Nigerians had always urged for a political solution to the Nnamdi Kanu issue, but the Federal Government of Nigeria had insisted otherwise. Now that the Appellate Court has pronounced so clearly on this matter, the Federal Government is expected to duly comply accordingly.

“History beckons on the President to transcend legalism and harken instead to a reassuring and statesmanlike pragmatism with special reference to cases and situations such as this delicate matter of Nnamdi Kanu.

”As the longest serving Attorney-General of the Federation in history, I implore you to use your wealth of experience, exposure and knowledge to advise Mr….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper