Obi ‘ll change the face of Nigerian sports – Okpala





Sylvanus Okpala MON, OON, was the first captain of the national U-20 team, the Flying Eagles. He was also captain of the senior national team, the Green Eagles and winner of the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations as a player. He also won the Nation Cup in 2013 as an assistant Coach to Stephen Keshi.

Okpala played in two Olympic Games for Nigeria 1980 and 1988. He was the player who started the exodus of Nigerian players to Europe when in 1983, he moved from Rangers International Football Club of Enugu to Clube de Futrbol Uniao in Portugal.

Okpala spoke with Jacob Ajom on the agenda of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi for Nigerian sports. Excerpts

Obi’s agenda:

If there is one politician who has taken the Nigerian political ecosystem by storm, that person is Peter Obi. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party. Before he joined the Labour Party, not many Nigerians reckoned the party as a force that could excite any conversation regarding its…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper