Obidients criticise Aisha Yesufu, Rinu for questioning Peter Obi

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Some of the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi popularly called ‘Obidients’ have heaped criticisms on activists, Aisha Yesufu and Rinu Oduala for questioning Peter Obi’s security plans.

Recall that the duo are also frontline supporters of Mr Obi whose candidature has gained massive support from Nigerian youths.

The problem began when Rinu Oduala posed a question on how Obi intends to tackle police brutality.

Popular social activist, Aisha Yesufu also backed Rinu’s claim. @AishaYesufu tweeted “It is!”

How does Mr Peter Obi intend to tackle police brutality? @PeterObi — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) October 15, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Shocked by Rinu’s question and Aisha’s concurrence, some ‘Obidients’ presumed the activists set out to ridicule Obi’s candidacy.

Notwithstanding, others feel there's nothing wrong with the aforementioned…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper