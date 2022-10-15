WAEC launches digital certificate platform





…Says candidates can print certificate anywhere, anytime

By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, Nigeria has announced Thursday, October 20 for the launch of the digital certificate platform.

In a signed statement by the Acting Head, of Public Relations, WAEC Nigeria, Moyosola Adesina, the platform, a mobile and web-based application that has powerful features, was designed specifically for candidates, individuals, institutions, and organizations to access, share, request, confirm certificates and recover forgotten WAEC candidates’ examination numbers.

Part of the statement read:” Advancing in its mission of encouraging academic and moral excellence, promoting sustainable human resource development and international cooperation, meeting the growing global demands, and ensuring prompt service delivery, WAEC Nigeria is set to unveil the much-awaited WAEC Digital Certificate Platform.

” The council is excited and thrilled to introduce…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper