We need quality, inclusive education to develop — CBN 





The Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mrs Aishah Ahmad, has called for an inclusive, quality and equitable education for the Nigerian child regardless of social status, race, gender, religion and physical ability.

Ahmad was speaking at the the first Global Reunion and Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Federal Government Girls’ College, Bida Old Girls Association, (FEGGICOBIDOGA) in Abuja on Saturday.

The reunion is also to commemorate the 48th Founder’s Day of the Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC), Bida.

According to, quality and inclusive education is a precursor to economic mobility, growth and development of any nation and sadly, we are far from this ideal.

She expressed displeasure over the report of UNICEF that one in every five children in Nigeria was excluded from education.

” In low and lower-middle income countries, around 40 per cent of children

with disabilities are out-of-school at primary level and 55 per cent at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper