Why I rejected Atiku’s suggestion to take N1bn loan – Ayu





The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, disclosed yesterday that he rejected a suggestion from the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to take a loan of N1bn.

According to Ayu, the idea was, however, rejected.

Also the N100m that was donated by one of the governors has been judiciously used for the purpose it was given. And in the next few weeks, we will be inviting all party leaders, including members of the press, to come for the commissioning of the PDI. — Iyorchia Ayu (@iyorchiayu) October 14, 2022

He made the remarks in reaction to claims by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State that he collected N1bn from a presidential aspirant, Ayu on Friday said he never collected N1bn from anyone.

Ayu explained that when he assumed office as the chairman and needed to raise money for the party, he did;t take money from the party as suggested by Atiku.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper