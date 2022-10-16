2023: Withdraw from Presidential race, apologize to Nigerians — Atiku told





.

By Gabriel Olawale

National Coordinator of The Patriots Roundtable, Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu, on Saturday, called on the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to withdraw from the race for urging Nigerians to vote for a northern candidate and disregard any candidate coming from the south.

Shodipe-Dosunmu, in a statement, described the PDP candidate’s remarks as outrageous, “a nasty faux pas of the worst order.”

The statement reads: “Yesterday (Saturday) the PDP presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar who falsely claims to be a unifier urged Nigerians to vote for a northern candidate and disregard any candidate coming from the south. This is just putting it mildly. What Atiku actually posited is that both Yoruba and Ibo candidates are unreflective of the Nigerian Union.

This is outrageous, a nasty faux pas of the worst order.

“The presidential candidate’s unguarded vituperation is a sad descent into…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper