Arewa Group calls for the sack of  INEC boss





…Urges govt to probe INEC Voters Register before election

…Threatens to occupy all INEC offices in the region & the National Hqtrs

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group,the Arewa Citizens’ Watch for Good Governance (ACWGG) has called on Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and members of his team to humbly resign so as to enable independent probe into allegation of insertion of foreigners’ names in our voters register.

Chairman, Arewa Citizens’ Watch for Good Governance. (ACWGG), Hon. Mohammed Grema Adamu, in a statement on Sunday,said it is no longer news that the processes leading to the conduct of the 2023 general elections is on top gear.

” We are however worried that the election umpires are morally compromised to deliver on that onerous task, that holds the key to our national unity and prosperity,” he alleged.

The statement explained that.”as some of you may be aware, On 15th of September, 2022 one…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper