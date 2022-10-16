Ekiti agog as Oyebanji takes over, says ‘I’ll make Ekiti land of abundance’





.

….Tinubu, Govs, Fayemi , Fayose grace inauguration ceremony

…Tinubu rallies Ekiti for APC ahead of 2023

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Jubilation rented the air, as Ekiti kete pavilion, located along new Iyin road, the venue of Sunday’s Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji’s inauguration was jam-packed and spilt over to the adjourning streets.

Vehicles parked on the road leading to the pavilion obstructed traffic in the area for several hours, and motorists had to take a detour to the old Iyin road.

Jubilant crowds in different ‘aso-ebi’ uniforms from different towns of the state as well as visitors that thronged the Ado-Ekiti from neighbouring states to witness the inauguration of Biodun Oyebanji occupied all the available seats in the pavilion and the main bowl was not left out as they struggle with police for space.

While addressing the people shortly after his inauguration, Governor Oyebanji, promised to run an all-inclusive governance…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper