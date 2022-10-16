Ekiti: Sanwo-Olu hails Fayemi’s giant strides, welcomes Oyebanji





.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has applauded ex-Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi for his commitment and selfless service to the people of the state, saying that he did his best to transform and develop the Fountain of Knowledge state during his tenure.

Sanwo-Olu, stated this while congratulating the newly sworn-in Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, describing his assumption into office as a blessing for the people of the state.

He also congratulated the new Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Chief (Mrs.) Monisade Afuye, and urged the people of Ekiti State to support the new governor and his deputy for continuous growth and development of the State.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Oyebanji and Afuye’s landslide victory during the June 18 governorship election and their swearing-in as Ekiti State Governor and Deputy Governor as a testament to the good…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper