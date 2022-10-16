Food Security: Tinubu’s wife hails rural women, pushes for more opportunities





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Wife of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has commended women in rural communities for the work they do in keeping food on Nigerians’ tables.

This was as she called for a concerted effort by all stakeholders towards addressing challenges faced by rural women.

Mrs Tinubu gave the charge in a statement issued by her office to mark the UN-designated International Day of Rural Women.

“I wish to commend the millions of women across rural communities in Nigeria who contribute in no small measure to the agricultural process. Women have always provided labour on our farms and in other areas of food production and processing, and it is important that they get the recognition due to them,” the statement noted.

She further called for programmes targeted at rural women which will help them increase their earnings and enable them lead quality lived.

“It is key that we take a close look at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper