Heart attacks: Okoye seeks improved attention on blood clots





*As World Thrombosis Day Campaign steps up

By Sola Ogundipe

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark this year’s World Thrombosis Day, a medical expert and spokesperson for the World Thrombosis Day campaign, Dr Helen Okoye, has called for more attention towards curtailing the menace of blood clots and the risk of fatal heart attacks.

Okoye who spoke on World Heart Day ahead of the World Thrombosis Day Campaign noted that it’s vitally important for people to understand the risks that could lead to having a fatal heart attack, and how to lessen them.

Thrombosis, commonly known as blood clots, plays a significant role in people having heart attacks. To understand how this happens, she explains that coronary arteries – which are wrapped around the outside of the heart – supply blood to the entire heart muscle, which needs oxygen-rich blood to function.

“These coronary arteries can develop plaques – a build-up of cholesterol, fibrous tissue, and inflammatory…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper