India slips to 107th rank in Global Hunger Index 2022





India ranked 107 out of about 120 countries and regions in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2022, according to the latest GHI report on Saturday.

The South Asian country has slipped from last year’s ranking of 101, to be placed behind its neighbors Sri Lanka (64), Myanmar (71), Nepal (81), Bangladesh (84) and Pakistan (99).

However, with the new ranking, only 14 countries or regions fared worse than India this year.

The recently-released report has been prepared jointly by the Irish aid agency Concern worldwide and the German organisation Welthungerhilfe.

However, India’s GHI score has also improved from 38.8 in 2000 to the range of 28.2-29.1 between 2014 and 2022.

The GHI score is been calculated on four indicators, undernourishment, child wasting, child stunting and the mortality rate of children under the age of five.

Child wasting refers to the share of children under the age of five who have low weight for their height as a result of acute…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper