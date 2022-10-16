My eight-year-odyssey in Ekiti, by Fayemi





•‘Why my agenda to reduce state dependence on the Federation Account didn’t completely succeed’

•Narrates how Fashola frustrated his efforts to fix ‘critical’ Ado-Akure road with AfDB loan

•On what next after being gov: I want to be a house husband, recharge my batteries

•‘Reason Tinubu will be President’

By Dapo Akinrefon

Serving out his second term today, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State is handing over the baton to his successor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji.

In this interview, Fayemi reflects on his tenure, narrating how he has been able to transform the state, his challenges and what he expects from the incoming administration. Excerpts:

Having governed Ekiti from 2018 to 2022, what has changed?

Well, if you recall, the thrust of my campaign in 2018 was about restoring the values and reclaiming the land for the people and there was a context to it.

We had been short-changed and received bad press for atrocities that our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper