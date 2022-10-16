Nigeria not safe yet says FG after floods claim 603 lives





*5 states still at risk this year, it warns

*Seeks evacuation of residents of prone areas

*Sends delegation to Cameroon for

bilateral discussion on the periodic opening of dam

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

As Nigerians continue to lament the impacts of flooding across the country, the federal government has said the country was not yet out of the wood, disclosing that five states are still at risk of experiencing flooding up to November, this year.

This came as it disclosed that the natural disaster claimed 603 lives, affected 2,504,095 persons and displaced 1,302,589 persons across the country.

Similarly, the government disclosed that the disaster injured 2,407 persons, partially damaged 121,318 houses, totally damaged 82,053 houses, partially damaged 108,392 hectares of farmlands and totally damaged 332,327 hectares of farmlands, all across Nigeria.

The government which named the states still at risk this year as Anambra, Delta, Cross River, Rivers and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper