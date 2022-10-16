Not total waste: Parents speak on lessons from 8 months ASUU strike





By Adesina Wahab

The eight months strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, did not just amount to total waste, as some lessons were learnt from it, parents under the aegis of the National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria, NAPTAN, said.

Speaking in a chat with Sunday Vanguard, the National Treasurer of NAPTAN, Boniface Odeh, also said it would not be appropriate to say ASUU lost out totally in the struggle.

Read Also: PDP Crisis Deepens: Atiku loyalists dare Wike, Ortom, Makinde, Ugwuanyi

“Part of the lessons is that the Federal Government now knows its failings and what to do in such situations in the future”, Odeh stated. “It is also not that the union did not achieve its aim.

“I think most of their demands are met, though they are to be incorporated in next year’s budget. The only contentious area is the issue of IPPIS”.

On whether it was the ruling of the Court of Appeal that compelled the union to suspend the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper