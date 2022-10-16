



•Inside story of the cartel that steals crude with impunity

•How Sylva, Kyari convinced Buhari to hire Tompolo

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South and Emem Idio (Yenagoa)

FOR many years, security personnel deployed in the Niger Delta to guard oil installations and stop crude oil bunkering had turned themselves into oil bandits in collusion with some International Oil Companies, IOCs, government officials and oil bunkers.

Read Also: PHOTOS: Crude oil thieves’ major export pipeline, platform uncovered

They all blamed community folks and minor bunkers for illegally refining crude with amateur technology in the creeks.

There was nobody to speak out for the endangered communities until the Minister of State for Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, and Group Managing Director of NNPCL, Dr. Mele Kyari, under immense pressure from President Muhammadu Buhari, to stop the increasing oil theft, thought out of the box.

Sylva and Kyari had been in contact…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper