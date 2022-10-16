Oyebanji ‘ll take Ekiti to greater heights – APC UK





By Dapo Akinrefon

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, representing Ekiti State in the United Kingdom, Mr Julius Idowu, on Saturday, assured indigenes of Ekiti State both home and in the diaspora that the newly elected governor of the state, Biodun Oyebanji, would take the state to greater heights.

Idowu, in his congratulatory message, o the newly elected governor as he assumes office on Sunday, expressed satisfaction at the level of progress in the state, saying the new Governor would build on the progressive template of development of the outgoing governor and his predecessor, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

He said: “Ekiti is very lucky to have BAO as the governor taking over from JKF, it is an enduring legacy of success for the state and I am sure our new governor will embark on impactful projects across the state.”

He also charged Ekiti indigenes in the diaspora to support governor Oyebanji’s administration, even as he appreciate the support of the state APC…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper