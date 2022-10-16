PDP Youth Leader receives international recognition





.listed among most influential Africans

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Muhammed Kadade Suleiman, has been listed among the World’s top 100 most influential persons of African Descent in 2022.

The 26-year-old received the Global Top 100 under 40 Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPD) Award, in recognition of his achievements in politics and governance in Africa.

The Award which was given under the auspices of the International Decade For People of African Descent 2015-2024 is said to enjoy the support of the United Nations (UN) among other global bodies in the quest for good governance and political development across the globe.

Suleiman, who hails from Kaduna State, Northwest Nigeria was at the age of 25 years, elected the National Youth Leader of the PDP in October 2021 after polling 3,072 votes to defeat his closet rival who scored 219 votes at the 2021 PDP National Convention in Abuja.

The MIPD Award reflects…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper