Put your wife down at your peril!





By Bunmi Sofola

LARA had often moaned that someone else had got the life she was supposed to have. We were mates at the secondary school and have remained close decades after we left. A fairly brilliant student, we were all mildly surprised when she opted for matrimony.

Within the spate of a decade, she’d not only had four children, she’d become fat and frumpy. It didn’t help that her husband’s clerical job didn’t pay much to keep the family above the breadline. In the end Lara resigned her low-paid job and trained as a caterer.

“It was the best move I’d made so far,” Lara had said. “After running a modest canteen, I was extremely lucky when one of our mates in school helped me get the job of running the canteen in her office. It was a big one too and the responsibilities were challenging. But there were perks too – it meant the difference between paying the school fees and putting decent meals on the table.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper