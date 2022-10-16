Restructuring Amid Insecurity: Constitution amendments suffer setback





…as 36 govs, Houses of Assembly Speakers reject NASS review without state police

• States to return documents to Senate, House of Reps

By Dapo Akinrefon and Nnamdi Ojiego

Efforts of the Senate and House of Representatives to restructure Nigeria by tinkering with the 1999 Constitution (as amended) appear to have suffered a setback as the 36 state governors and Speakers of the Houses of Assembly rejected the constitution amendments, citing non-inclusion of state police as the reason.

Consequently, they are sending the documents containing the amendments back to the National Assembly without concurrence.

In essence, the amendments must include state police before they can concur.

State police have been a recurring issue in the polity for quite a while amid escalating insecurity in the country which has been blamed on the lack of capacity by the federal police to stem the tide.

