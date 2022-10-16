Suit seeking to nullify Abia PDP guber primary for hearing Tuesday





. As Sampson Orji denies withdrawing from the race

By Steve Oko

A suit seeking to nullify the governorship primaries of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Abia State comes up for hearing tomorrow ( Tuesday) October 18.

The suit was filed by one of the governorship aspirants, Hon. Sampson Orji, was stalled Friday, October 14, following the absence of the presiding Judge, Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High Court Umuahia; as well as the Counsels to the first and second Respondents – PDP, and its governorship candidate, Professor Uche Ikonne.

In an interview, the plaintiff, Hon. Sampson Orji ( SCUORJ), denied withdrawing from the race before the May 25 primaries of the party.

Some PDP governorship aspirants including Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, and Chima Anyaso, had hours before the primaries, announced their withdrawal from the race, citing irregularities in the conduct of the party’s three-man congress.

Orji challenged those claiming that he…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper